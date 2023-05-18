Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $287.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.44 and a 200-day moving average of $293.60. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

