Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $274.63 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,631 shares of company stock valued at $765,751 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.