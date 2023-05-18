Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $87,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

