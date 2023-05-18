Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,527 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 21,450.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 81,511 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth $1,383,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 326,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Stock Up 1.2 %

TY opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $29.91.

Tri-Continental Announces Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.