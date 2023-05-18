Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 311 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ABB by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ABB by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ABB by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

