Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 54,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

