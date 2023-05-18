BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for BTCS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

BTCS Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BTCS opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. BTCS has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

BTCS ( OTCMKTS:BTCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. BTCS had a negative net margin of 802.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BTCS by 39,627.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BTCS by 98.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 173,802 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BTCS during the first quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BTCS during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BTCS during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 4.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 200,000 shares of BTCS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,193,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About BTCS

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

