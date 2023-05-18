BTIG Research Cuts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $107.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $9.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.40. 3,025,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,544. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,297,000 after purchasing an additional 245,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 613,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,032,000 after purchasing an additional 98,631 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.