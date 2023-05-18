BTIG Research Cuts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $107.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.40.
Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $9.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.40. 3,025,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,544. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.35.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,297,000 after purchasing an additional 245,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 613,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,032,000 after purchasing an additional 98,631 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.
