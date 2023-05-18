BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 201,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,148. The stock has a market cap of $846.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,304,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 77.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 591,580 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

