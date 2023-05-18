Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Shares Up 4.2%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 83,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 234,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Cabral Gold Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$23.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

Further Reading

