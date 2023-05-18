Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Trading Up 3.9 %

WHD opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Cactus has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cactus by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,513 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,286,000 after buying an additional 1,059,928 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,278,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cactus by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after acquiring an additional 723,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $23,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.