Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $627.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 43.26% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.