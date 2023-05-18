Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target Raised to $19.50

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.88.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance
Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 2.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Obermeier acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $81,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 192,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,257.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,215,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 354.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the period. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
