Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target Raised to $19.50

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.88.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Obermeier acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $81,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 192,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,257.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,215,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 354.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the period. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.