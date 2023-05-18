Cameco (TSE:CCO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.24

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.24 and traded as high as C$37.37. Cameco shares last traded at C$36.48, with a volume of 963,218 shares changing hands.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 7.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

