Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$81.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Onex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ONEX traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$60.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. Onex has a 52-week low of C$58.71 and a 52-week high of C$77.49.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

