Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Canadian Solar Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

