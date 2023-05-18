Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) PT Raised to $1.00

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Cano Health Stock Performance

Shares of CANO remained flat at $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,746,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,976,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Insider Transactions at Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.28. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $680.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after purchasing an additional 841,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 11,402.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cano Health by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,542,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 149,752 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Recommended Stories

