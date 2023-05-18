Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Price Target to $2.00

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday.
Seelos Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:SEEL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 1,004,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,122. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
About Seelos Therapeutics
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of products that address significant unmet needs in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
