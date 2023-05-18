Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Price Target to $2.00

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:SEEL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 1,004,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,122. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 399,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $661,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of products that address significant unmet needs in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

