Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $186.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

