Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.66

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 520732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,036.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

