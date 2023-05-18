Capital Planning Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

