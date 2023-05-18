Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

