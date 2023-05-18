Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 673 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $416.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $309.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.