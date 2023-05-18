Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPXWF. CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Capital Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPXWF remained flat at $34.45 on Wednesday. 225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. It operates through the Canada and U.S. geographical segments. The Canada segment refers to the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The U.S. segment includes North Carolina, New Mexico, Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Texas, and Michigan.

