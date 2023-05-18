Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 278.79% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

CARA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 412,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,333. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $213.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 195.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

