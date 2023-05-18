Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 945,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,970. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $226.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.23). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

