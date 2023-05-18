Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OFSTF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Carbon Streaming from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$8.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut Carbon Streaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

Shares of Carbon Streaming stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.49. 6,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,048. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Carbon Streaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Carbon Streaming had a net margin of 990.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Carbon Streaming will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.