Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OFSTF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Carbon Streaming from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$8.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut Carbon Streaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.42.
Carbon Streaming Price Performance
Shares of Carbon Streaming stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.49. 6,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,048. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Carbon Streaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.
About Carbon Streaming
Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
