Castleark Management LLC Acquires 2,140 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,217,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,934,000 after purchasing an additional 362,084 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,672,000 after buying an additional 175,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,360,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 565,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 82,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Price Performance

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.64. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $240.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

