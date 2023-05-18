Castleark Management LLC Buys New Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after purchasing an additional 482,207 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after acquiring an additional 197,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,111,000 after acquiring an additional 171,479 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Shares of CRL opened at $196.78 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

