Castleark Management LLC Buys Shares of 150,160 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.08% of ChampionX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.55.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

