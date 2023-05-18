Castleark Management LLC Buys Shares of 80,270 Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Cutera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2,861.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.85. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Cutera

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.