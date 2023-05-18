Castleark Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Harmonic worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Harmonic Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of HLIT opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.94. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $16.60.
Harmonic Profile
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
