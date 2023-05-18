Castleark Management LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,957,000 after buying an additional 63,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after buying an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,919,000 after purchasing an additional 199,756 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BOOT opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.35.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

