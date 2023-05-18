Castleark Management LLC Invests $3.07 Million in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XENE. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 36,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,194.6% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $41.31 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

