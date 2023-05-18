Castleark Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,674,000 after buying an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Saia by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $277.31 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. Saia’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total value of $361,182.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,621.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total value of $361,182.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,621.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

