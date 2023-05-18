Castleark Management LLC Sells 20,300 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $152.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.02 and a 200-day moving average of $159.07. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.41.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.