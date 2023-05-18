Castleark Management LLC Sells 24,460 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,460 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $195.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,307. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.