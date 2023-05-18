Castleark Management LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 186,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.14% of Magnite as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGNI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNI. Vertical Research cut Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of MGNI opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

