Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalent in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America cut Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. William Blair cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Catalent Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Catalent

NYSE CTLT opened at $32.12 on Thursday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 104,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $13,757,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,169,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.