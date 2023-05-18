Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany Sells 26,151 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after buying an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,913.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after buying an additional 1,376,339 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Stories

