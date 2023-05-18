Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, Sells 94,173,804 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

agilon health Stock Down 2.2 %

AGL stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.61. 9,353,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,864. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $689.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985,420 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter worth approximately $80,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in agilon health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in agilon health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

