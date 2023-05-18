CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Lessened by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $58,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in CDW by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP grew its position in CDW by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 52,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in CDW by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 135,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79,439 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 111,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $173.57. 166,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,565. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

