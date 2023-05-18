CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Cap of $53.83 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $53.83 million and $7.11 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06645882 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $4,870,770.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

