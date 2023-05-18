Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives $54.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

