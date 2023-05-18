Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.30% from the company’s previous close.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.55.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CG stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.09. 635,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,605. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.12.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$282.82 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.6001603 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.