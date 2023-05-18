Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.53

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.53 and last traded at $68.33, with a volume of 5857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.36.
Several research analysts have commented on CCS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.74.
In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.
