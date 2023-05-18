Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.53

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.53 and last traded at $68.33, with a volume of 5857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CCS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Century Communities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Stories

