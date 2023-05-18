C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
C&F Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
C&F Financial Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of CFFI stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
