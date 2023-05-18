Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.07. 6,271,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,790,307. The firm has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

