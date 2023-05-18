Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chart Industries Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $118.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59.
About Chart Industries
