Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chart Industries Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $118.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

