Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.02. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 169 shares trading hands.
Chase Packaging Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
Chase Packaging Company Profile
Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chase Packaging (CPKA)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.