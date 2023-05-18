Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.02. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 169 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.

